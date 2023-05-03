After A String Of Flops, The Akkineni Family Needs Just One Thing -- A Mega Hit

The Akkineni clan, one of the most prominent film families in India, has been active in the Telugu film industry for several decades. The family members have made significant contributions to the industry as actors, directors and producers. The family patriarch, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), was a legendary actor who appeared in over 250 films. His son Nagarjuna is also a well-known actor, producer and businessman. Nagarjuna’s sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, have also become actors.

Fans of Tollywood have great admiration for Akkineni heroes and good reason. They not only stick to their original genres but also frequently explore new territories such as thrillers, horror films, romances and action movies. This not only provides their fans with the same high-quality entertainment they have grown to expect from these stars but also gives them the chance to try something different.

But as per many film analysts, Akkineni’s hero brand in Tollywood has been struggling lately. They point out that in recent years, none of the films starring the Akkineni family have done well at the box office. Unfortunately, this year has been a tough one as well. Movies like The Ghost featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao, Thank You starring Naga Chaitanya and Agent starring Akhil Akkineni, have all flopped at the box office. Furthermore, Naga Chaitanya’s debut in Bollywood with Laal Singh Chadda in which he co-starred with Aamir Khan, was also a box-office failure. Chaitanya has had success as a hero in the past, but now the star hero is struggling to succeed in his range.

Despite these setbacks, fans of Naga Chaitanya are eagerly awaiting his upcoming movie Custody on May 12, 2023, which has generated a lot of excitement. Additionally, the collaboration between Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, the author of Dhamaka, and Nagarjuna for a Malayalam remake has further excited his fan base. Reports suggest that Akhil’s next project, which will be directed by an assistant director with experience in epic films such as Saaho and Radhe Shyam, will be produced by UV Creations.

