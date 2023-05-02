Agent 3 Days' Box Office Collection: Akhil Akkineni-starrer Fails To Earn Rs 10 Crore

The spy action thriller Agent, starring Akhil Akkineni, was released on April 28. The film has received tepid responseat the box office since day one. After three days of its release, the film has yet to gross Rs 10 crore in India. It is said that the film is on the verge of failure if it keeps moving at this pace, as per reports. Notably, Agent was made on a Rs 70–80 crore budget.

The film was released on Friday amid massive expectations. However, it failed to leave an impact on the audience or the critics. Agent got off to a slow start and earned Rs 4 crore in both Telugu-speaking states. The film’s total collection in India was Rs 5.95 on its first day. However, due to negative reviews, it saw a significant drop on Saturday when the film earned just Rs 1.6 crore in total from India. On the third day, the makers had better expectations as it was Sunday, but the collections were very low. Agent earned only Rs 43 lakh from the Telugu-speaking states and Rs 1.5 crore from the whole of India. Currently, the film has earned Rs 8.96 crore (nett) at the box office in India.

One of the leading reasons for the drop in the number of Agent is due to the fierce competition from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film was released on the same day as Agent and has received a great response from the audience and the critics.

Agent is directed by Surender Reddy and stars Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty in the key roles. Surender Reddy wrote the screenplay, while Vakkantham Vamsi wrote the story. The supporting cast of the film includes Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, Vikramjeet Virk, Denzil Smith, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The film is jointly produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. The music has been composed by Hiphop Tamizha and the cinematography has been done by Rasool Ellore.

