Aishwarya Rajesh Looks Beautiful In A Violet Colour Anarkali Suit, See Pics

Aishwarya Rajesh is one of the most popular actresses in the Tamil film industry. She has worked in several popular movies, including Kaaka Muttai, Vada Chennai, Kanaa, Thirudan Police, and Ka Pae Ranasingam. However, apart from her amazing acting skills, Aishwarya is also known for her brilliant fashion choices. The diva often shares glimpses of her professional and personal lives to stay in touch with her fans.

Aishwarya recently shared a few pictures from her latest promotional look for her upcoming movie Fahana. The photos are currently going viral. In the photo, the 33-year-old actress is seen in her traditional avatar. She donned a beautiful violet-coloured Anarkali salwar suit with golden details at the border, which she paired with black ankle-length leggings.

She went for nude makeup and kept her hair open in soft curls. The actress rounded off her look with a pair of statement earrings and golden sandals. Sharing the photos on her official Instagram account, the actress wrote, " Farhana promotions wearing this vibrant outfit from Tamara."

From traditional to western Aishwarya wears every outfit with style. Meanwhile, four days ago, she shared another couple of photos in which she was seen in Western attire. The actress was slaying in black spaghetti, which she teamed with an emerald green blazer and black floral pants. The actress chose minimal makeup with peach eyeshadow, blushy cheeks, and a pink lip shade. For jewellery, she went for a gold stud earring and a watch.

See pics:

Seeing the post, her fans could not keep their calm. One of her fans commented, “You are hot and gorgeous," while another wrote, “Stunning," and many showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.

On the work front, Aishwarya initially started her career as a television presenter. She appeared in a comedy show called Asatha Povathu Yaaru?, which aired on Sun TV. Later, she participated in the reality show Maanada Mayilada and won the title. After this, the diva got her first film. She made her acting debut in 2011 with the romantic drama Avargalum Ivargalum. But she came into prominence after starring in Attakathi the next year.

However, she will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Farhana. The film is directed by Nelson Venkatesan and revolves around a middle-class mother who takes a call centre job due to her financial reasons, and that gives her freedom, but it leads into a web of dangers. The movie also casts Selvaraghavan, Aishwarya Dutta and Jithan Ramesh as lead characters and is all set to hit the theatres on May 12.

