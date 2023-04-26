Akhil Akkineni And Urvashi Rautela Burn The Dance Floor In Agent’s New Song Wild Saala

Actor Akhil Akkineni is looking forward to the release of his much-anticipated film Agent, directed by Surender Reddy on April 28. The trailer has already created a stir among the audience with more than 1,60,00,000 views and counting. Recently, the film’s song Wild Saala was released. The track has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. Sravana Bhargavi and Bheems have provided their vocals to the song. Raghuram has penned the lyrics. Actress Urvashi Rautela, who features in the song alongside Akhil, is one of the major highlights of this number. Released on April 24, Wild Saala has become a big-time hit and garnered 23,00,000 views so far.

Viewers have appreciated the number, particularly due to the electrifying dance moves of Akhil and Urvashi. They also loved the energy, vibe and chemistry between both actors in this number. One fan commented that he is going to watch the first-day first show of Agent, just because of Akhil. Viewers also couldn’t help admiring Urvashi, as she flaunted her toned figure in a silver embellished tube top along with a mini skirt and boots. One social media user opined that the song would have looked better with Tamannaah Bhatia. Others are excited to witness the veteran actor Mammootty in the film as well. Akhil’s followers are enthusiastic about the release of this film and wished all the best to its team.

Other songs of Agent like Malli Malli, Rama Krishna, and Endhe Endhe have also received accolades from the viewers. Fans have lauded the numbers, especially due to the on-screen chemistry of Akhil and female lead Sakshi Vaidya. Akhil’s transformation for getting into the skin of his role in Agent has also attracted a lot of eyeballs. In an interview with anchor Suma, Akhil revealed that he had put on 16 kilograms of weight to look perfect for the role. Akhil also revealed that he had suffered multiple injuries during intense workouts for his transformation. He got his ankle injured and there was an issue with the ligament as well. Despite these problems, Akhil said that he continued to finish working on the Agent. Produced by AK Entertainment, the movie will see Akhil play a RAW agent.

