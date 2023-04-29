Akhil Akkineni Watches His Film Agent In Theatre, Leaves Midway

Akhil Akkineni’s much-anticipated film Agent was released in theatres on Friday. Despite having a star-studded cast and a great response to the trailer, the film is getting mixed reviews from the audience. However, most of it has been criticism and that has perhaps not gone down well with the actor.

According to reports, Akhil watched the film’s morning show with fans at Sree Ramulu Theatre in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, and left before intermission. While the fans greeted him with screaming chants, he couldn’t bear the cold response to the film’s heavy action sequences, which led him to leave the theatre even before the first half ended.

The film opened to a weak response at the box office and word of mouth is further depleting its performance. Distributors are worried if they will recover their money as the movie may not reach the break-even point.

Akhil’s mother Amala came out in support of her son’s film, which has drawn harsh criticism on social media. She reacted to the haters by saying that while the movie had issues, she still really liked it. She added that she saw the movie in a theatre with 50% occupancy and the majority of the audiences were women. She wrote about the same on Instagram.

“I understand that trolling comes from deeper insecurity and need for achievement. I watched Agent yesterday and honestly enjoyed the film. While it has its flaws, if you watch it with an open mind, you will be amazed. The hall I watched it in was packed, half of the audience were ladies, mothers, and grandmothers along with their husbands and sons! There were screams when the action happened. And I am sure the next one will be bigger and better," she wrote.

The film opened with a worldwide collection of Rs 7 crore on the first day. The weekend is yet to end and the performance of the film in theatres today and tomorrow will determine whether Agent will have to bear the losses or not. The movie was made at a total cost of Rs 80 crore. The mild response from fans along with the harsh negative commentary from film critics eventually killed all the hype around the movie.

