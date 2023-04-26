Akhil Akkineni's Agent Nearing Break-even Thanks To Its Pre-Release Business, Deets Inside

Akhil Akkineni is returning to the silver screen after a two-year hiatus with the film Agent. The highly anticipated spy action thriller is all set to release on April 28 and it seems to be an important release for the actor and the film team as the budget has been huge. Since a lot of money is at stake, makers are anticipating a good box office collection so that the money they have invested can be recovered. The pre-release business of the film seems to point in a positive direction.

According to media reports, the film’s worldwide pre-release theatrical business is valued at Rs 36.20 crore, and the break-even target is Rs 37 crore. The film is expected to do well in Telugu states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Especially in the Nizam and Andhra regions, the film is expected to make Rs 10 crore and Rs 14.80 crore respectively. Moreover, the film is anticipated to collect around Rs 3.80 crores in Karnataka and the overseas pre-release business right now is Rs 3.10 crores. Overall, things look good for the film but since reviews and word-of-mouth is yet to play a role, the film may take any turn from the second half of Friday.

Agent is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Anil Sunkara. Surender’s last directorial was the 2019 film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The movie was a box office success and collected over Rs 240 crores which helped the director make a good impression in the industry. As far as Agent is concerned, the hype around the film is at its peak. The trailer for the film was released last week and it has a total of 1.6 crore views on the official YouTube channel AK Entertainments. The first song to be released online is Wile Saala. The song has over 3.4 lakh views and has been gathering an increasing number of views with each passing hour.

All the buzz around Agent has the filmmakers hoping that the film will be a blockbuster success and enter the list of Tollywood box office successes.

