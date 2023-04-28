Akhil Akkineni's Agent Shines Bright, Take A Look At Twitter Reviews

Finally released, the eagerly anticipated spy action thriller Agent, starring Akhil Akkineni, more than lived up to the hype. With his riveting direction, Surender Reddy has once again demonstrated his prowess in the action genre. The audience was enthralled throughout the entire movie, thanks to Akkineni’s charismatic performance as a spy in the film which was released on April 28.

The Agent’s storyline, in the opinion of online users, is original and engaging, and the manner in which the mystery is solved is amazing. With Akhil, Sakshi Vaidya has created a fantastic on-screen connection. Agent marks her debut. With his outstanding portrayal as Colonel Mahadev, Mammootty has added weight to the cast’s already impressive talent. The supporting cast, which includes Denzil Smith, Vikramjeet Virk and Dino Morea, has also done a fantastic job.

The song Wild Saala featuring Urvashi Rautela, who makes a special cameo, gives the movie just the right amount of glitz. Hiphop Tamizha’s music and Rasool Ellore’s cinematography are of the highest calibre and have improved the whole experience. The art direction by Kolla Avinash and the stunt work by Gergo Daniel have both made a huge difference. Let’s take a look at the Twitter reviews of Agent.

A fan wrote, "Akhil Akkineni’’s Agent in Vizag Sarath theatre. Akhil One Man Show. Action Sequences Mathram. A love story, Songs, BGM, Interval And Climax KCPD. Negative Reviews Patinchukovadhu Movie Bagundhi, Rating:3/5."

‘"Agent’s first half starts with regular plot and some cringe scenes. The movie picks up its pace at the pre-interval block designed too well with good BGM. Akhil Akkineni good at his role. Most of the movie is not an engaging routine story. Maybe the second half needs to save the movie," read a comment.

Most were impressed by the action scenes. One review said, “Agent review from USA premiere. Excellent Response. Great action episodes Akhil’s terrific screen presence. Awesome screenplay Never Before. Songs Kummesayi, WildSaale Song Mind-blowing. Full of suspense n twists."

Some fans claimed that the first half was average but the second started with a bang making Akhil Akkineni’s Agent a thorough entertainer.

Fans claimed that the movie is a total package with a compelling plot, stunning action sequences and a strong cast.

