Allu Arjun Attends Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela’s Baby Shower, See Pic

Telugu actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are ready to welcome their firstborn into the world. The soon-to-be parents recently embarked on a mini-vacation to the Maldives for their babymoon. Now that the pair have returned to India, Upasana threw a lavish baby shower ceremony in Hyderabad on April 24. The occasion marked the arrival of some of the notable members of the film fraternity including Sania Mirza and Kanika Kapoor. Pushpa star Allu Arjun also marked his presence on the joyous occasion, showering his love on Upasana on social media, by dropping a picture with her.

In a now-disappeared Instagram story, Allu Arjun sent his best wishes to Upasana and Ram as he penned, “RC Life. So happy for my sweetest Upsi." The picture captured Upasana dressed in a pretty, shimmery, pastel-pink dress, having subtle floral designs in silver. She kept her tresses open for the click, and flaunted her flawless pregnancy glow, sporting subtle makeup.

Allu Arjun, who was clicked in the same frame, donned an all-black ensemble to the baby shower party, which comprised a buttoned-up shirt and a pair of trousers. He accessorised his look with a simple black watch. Both Upasana and Allu Arjun shared a laugh in the photo.

Upasana’s baby shower was also attended by her girlfriends, as well as Ram Charan’s sisters Sreeja Kalyan and Sushmitha. The mother-to-be also shared a bunch of family pictures on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for all the love. She also thanked her guests, who made her baby shower all the more memorable.

“Thank you, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, Smitha Redd, and Sarin Katta for having such lovely baby showers for us. Our baby is truly blessed," wrote Upasana.

Allu Arjun is currently in the news for his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to his 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The first-look poster of Allu Arjun, draped in a saree, his face and body smeared in shades of red and blue grabbed the eyeballs of the masses. Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa: 2 is slated to hit the screens sometime this year.

