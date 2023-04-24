Anasuya Bharadwaj Looks Stellar In Her Traditional Avatar; See Photos

Telugu actress-host Anasuya Bharadwaj leaves no stone unturned in making her fans spellbound. She recently dropped a slew of pictures, which are now doing rounds on the internet. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a black-and-white striped saree, which she paired up with a red blouse. She opts for a minimal makeup look. Anasuya accessorised her outfit with a pair of exquisite earrings and a watch. She looks like a ray of sunshine, as she poses for the camera. Her photos are now garnering huge traction among the audience.

The caption of the post reads, “I will be remembered as a woman who doesn’t shut up. I am not only okay with it. I am proud of it".

Fans have expressed their love and admiration for her in the comment section. One user wrote, “Looking stunning. All the best for your career, and always keep smiling". Another user commented, “Stunning gorgeous beauty". The third user added, “Gorgeous". One user also wrote, “Flawless beauty". Social media users have even filled in the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

Anasuya Bharadwaj often shares pictures and videos which go viral after a couple of minutes. Some time back, she shared a picture in a formal shirt featuring a no-makeup look.

Anasuya has acted in several commercially hit films including Pushpa: The Rise, Kathanam, Acharya, Beeshma Parvam, Kshanam, and Khiladi. Some of her other notable films include Michael, Darja, Pakka Commercial, Thank You Brother, and Sochindi Ra Gorre.

She was last seen in Krishna Vamsi’s directorial Ranga Maarthaanda. Now, she has a few projects in the pipeline including Vimanam, The Chase, Flashback, Simbaa- The Forest Man, and Wolf.

Anasuya Bharadwaj tied the wedding knot with businessman and investment advisor Susank Bharadwaj in 2010. The couple dated each other while they were in college for a considerable period of time. Now, they are parents to two adorable children, Ayanssh and Shaurya Bharadwaj.

