Arjun Rampal To Make Telugu Debut With Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK108

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, aka Balayya, is on cloud nine after his movie Veera Simha Reddy was quite a success at the box office. Balayya is now gearing up for his next movie. NBK, as he is fondly called, is working on an untitled project directed by Anil Ravipudi

Arjun Rampal has confirmed that he has been signed to play the role of villain in the untitled project. The Dil Hai Tumhara actor has previously played negative roles in films like Om Shanti Om and Ra. One. Rampal took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “Thank you for having me. Super excited. It’s gonna be mad fun. Team NBK 108 welcomes the talented National Award-winning actor Arjun Rampal on board as the antagonist."

Looks like Arjun Rampal is really looking forward to his role. He posted yet another tweet which said, “Flutu Jinka mudhu Kadu. Simha mundhu kandu. Playing the flute won’t scare a lion."

Reportedly, Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, had been approached for the role of villain in the untitled project. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the makers approaching Kumar.

Previously, Akshay Kumar had acted in the Tamil movie 2.0 alongside Rajinikanth. As per reports, the Mohra actor charges Rs. 100 crore to act in a movie. Now, if rumours are to be believed, Balayya has decided to set aside the Rs 100 crore charges for the movie and will work for free.

The untitled project is bankrolled by Shine Screens’ Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. Reportedly, Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela have also been roped in for the movie. NBK108 is set to release at Dussehra this year. S Thaman will compose the music, while C Ram Prasad will be responsible for the cinematography. The action scenes in the film will be choreographed by V Venkat.

Previously, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s first look at the project was revealed by the makers. The actor’s intense avatar was a hit among his fans.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be next working with Boyapati on a movie. So far, the duo have collaborated on three movies- Simha, Legend, and Akhanda. All of these have been a hit at the box office.