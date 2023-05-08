At Custody Pre-Release Event Krithi Shetty Reveals Who Is Her Favourite Actor

Naga Chaitanya’s much-talked-about Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Custody will release in cinemas on May 12. A pre-release event of the film was held at Annapurna 7 Acres in Hyderabad on Sunday. The cast and crew members of this film, including actress Krithi Shetty and Naga Chaitanya, were present at the event. Krithi said that she was present there because the audience expressed confidence in her acting skills. The actress said that she is happy to see that Custody’s trailer has received a brilliant response. Krithi expressed hope that Custody will be a success at the box office.

She added that she feels lucky to have received a chance to play the female lead in this film while introducing her character. The actress said that she will play Revathi’s character, which will be different from her earlier glamorous roles. She also praised her co-star and Custody’s male lead, Naga Chaitanya. The actress felt delighted to have worked alongside Naga Chaitanya for the second time after Bangarraju.

She also revealed that Naga Chaitanya is her favourite actor. Naga Chaitanya also praised the actress and said that he is happy to see the progress in her career. He shared some interesting details about the film at the event as well adding that he was happy after listening to the script of Custody and hugged director Venkat Prabhu. The actor added that the director has made some interesting action sequences between him and actor Sarath Kumar.

The actor also thanked producer Srinivasaa Chitturi for his support. Chaitanya said that he has learnt a lot from actor Arvind Swami as well. He also praised the dialogue writer Abburi Ravi, and composers Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Chaitanya assured the audiences that they will get to see terrific action sequences from the 40th minute of the film. “You will see a new Naga Chaitanya in Custody," Chaitanya said in the closing remarks.

Custody narrates the storyline of an honest constable A Shiva, played by Chaitanya, who is given the task of protecting a criminal from his rivals. Custody also stars Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Premgi, Vennela Kishore and Premi Vishwanath. Custody’s trailer was unveiled on May 5.

