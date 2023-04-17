At Virupaksha Pre-Release Event, Emotional Sai Dharam Tej Recalls His Bike Accident

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Virupaksha. Ahead of its release, the 36-year-old attended the pre-release event of the film, organised in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru city at the CR Reddy College grounds on April 16. He was accompanied by the film’s writer Sukumar. In the event, while speaking about Virupaksha, Dharam Tej got emotional recalling his terrible bike accident, back in September 2021. Virupaksha marks his return to the big screen after a year-long hiatus, his last film being Republic, released on October 1, 2021.

According to a report by the Times of India, Dharam Tej, who was riding at high speed on his bike suffered severe injuries, forcing him to take a sabbatical from his work commitments. Speaking about the incident, the actor first expressed his love for his mother and his brother Viashnav Tej. After the accident when he was on the path of recovery and opened his eyes for the first time, he revealed that he felt a lump in his throat upon seeing his family.

Advertisement

The actor lamented that he was so overpowered by emotions that he could not even say ‘I love you ‘ to his mother or brother. He asked for forgiveness from his family, for putting them through this turbulent situation all for his recklessness.

Dharam Tej further admitted that initially, he was very sad about the unfortunate incident. But, later on, he made himself understand that it was a life challenge thrown at him which he successfully overcame. Addressing the crowd, he thanked his fans for their constant love and support during his difficult times. “I struggled and suffered for it, but I got your love. No matter how difficult it is, I will continue to receive your love," he said.

The Chitralahari actor stated that he was sharing his story, not to gain sympathy but to inspire his admirers, many of whom were youngsters. He acknowledged that after the life-threatening accident, his perception of life was changed for the better. He wished to struggle more and work hard. On a concluding note, the Telugu actor urged the masses to always wear a helmet while riding bikes and take all the necessary precautions.

Advertisement

Helmed by debutante director Karthik Dandu, Virupaksha is slated to hit the big screen in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The mystic thriller is produced by BVSN Prasad, under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. Apart from Dharam Tej, Virupaksha also stars Samyukhta Menon as the female lead. The film will hit the silver screens on April 21.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here