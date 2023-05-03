Atharva All Set To Give Audience A Unique Crime Thriller, To Release Soon

With the advent of experimental films on OTT and in theatres, new directors are coming forward with new concepts for the audience. Joining the list, Atharva is an upcoming crime-thriller Telugu movie which is touted to revolve around crime scenes and forensic activities to follow the murderers. This latest action-drama movie is written and directed by Mahesh Reddy. Subhash Nuthalapati is in charge of producing it under the Peggo Entertainments banner. Actors Karthik Raju, Simran Choudhary, Arvind Krishna and Ayraa all have promising roles in the movie. The songs and music for Atharva have been written and composed by Sricharan Pakala.

The title logo, motion poster, teaser and first-look poster released so far have received a good response. The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The release date for the movie has not been announced yet.

Advertisement

Karthik Raju has delivered a power-packed performance as a CLUES team officer, as we can see in the teaser which was released a month ago. He indeed looked apt in his character. His screen presence is remarkable and paired opposite him is Simran Choudhary.

The movie shooting was completed lasted year, as per the announcement done by the makers while addressing the media. Mahesh Reddy, the director of the movie, said that the shooting and the post-production of the movie have been completed. Atharva is an investigation thriller based on true events and the audience will surely be thrilled, he added.

On the same occasion, the young actor who is playing the lead role in the movie, Karthik Raju shared his excitement for the movie. He said that we have seen a lot of movies revolving around police departments but none have been made based on the CLUES department. He believed that this factor will set this movie apart from others. He also appreciated the music given by Sricharan Pakala.

Atharva will be released in theatres in India this year. Soon, OTT platforms will also officially get the right to stream. The makers have not released the trailer of the movie yet.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here