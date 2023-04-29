Buchi Babu And Ram Charan’s Next A Biopic? Here's The Latest On The Film

Ram Charan, fresh from the massive success of RRR, is currently working on another big project helmed by director Shankar. The shooting for the film is in progress, and it has been reported that the pan-India movie will be released next year around summer. Apart from this, he is also working on a movie with director Buchi Babu and an interesting update about the film has surfaced on the internet.

The film with Buchi Babu will go on floors in November this year. While early reports and rumours suggest that the film be a sports drama and it might as well be a biopic about a famous sports personality, the latest news suggests that the film has a fictional story and bears no resemblance to any real person. The film will be produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers along with Venkata Satish Kilaru Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. The three production houses are pitching in a lot of money to try and make the film a success. The team will soon announce the lead actress after figuring out some technical aspects of the movie.

As far as other films are concerned, Ram Charan is all set to act as the lead in Shankar’s next directorial. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Kiara Advani plays the lead opposite Ram. The team went on a break for a few years and is now back on track.

Thaman has been roped in to score music and the theatrical release will mostly be around March 2024. An official announcement regarding this is yet to be released from the makers. The film will reportedly be a pan-India project and the poster showed both Kiara and Ram Charan in suits fans have been speculating as to what this indicates regarding the plot.

Ram Charan and JR NTR’s industrial value has skyrocketed after RRR’s commercial and critical success. This is the reason behind their upcoming high-budget films.

