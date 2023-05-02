Chaithra Rai To Share Screen Space With Jr NTR In Koratala Siva's NTR 30

Koratala Siva’s much-awaited movie NTR 30 has been making headlines since it was announced. Jr. NTR is currently busy shooting for the movie, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. According to reports, popular Telugu actress Chaithra Rai, who is best known for her role in Star Maa’s serial Ashta Chemma, has been roped in to play the role of Saif’s wife in NTR 30. The makers of NTR 30 have yet to make an official announcement about Chaithra Rai’s inclusion in the cast.

Chaithra Rai started her career with the Kannada television soap Kusumanjali. While working on the serial, she got the offer to work on another Kannada series named Bombeyatavayya, which aired on the Star Suvrana channel. But she got her biggest breakthrough after appearing in the series Radha Kalyana. Chaithra Rai played the negative role of Vishaka, and her character was loved by the viewers. She also bagged the Best Preyasi and Zee Kutumba Awards for her outstanding performance in the series.

Later, she also worked in popular shows like Bannada Buguri, Nagamani, That is Mahalakshmi, and Manasuna Manasai, to name a few. She was last seen in the TV show Akka Chellelu. The Telugu-language soap opera starred Chaitra Rai in a double role alongside Madhubabu and Akarsh.

Koratala Siva’s NTR 30 is currently in full swing. The upcoming movie marks the Telugu debut of Mili fame Janhvi Kapoor. According to the latest reports, Jr. NTR will play a double role in the action entertainer. He will also be in a totally new avatar for NTR 30. Apart from this, NTR 30 will also have a lot of action sequences, and the major portion of the film will be shot in Goa and Visakhapatnam, as per sources. Additionally, Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist. The film is expected to hit theatres in April 2024. NTR 30 will be released in nine languages including Japanese and Chinese.

The cinematography of Jr NTR’s upcoming movie will be handled by R. Rathnavelu, while the editing will be done by A. Sreekar Prasad. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music of NTR 30.

