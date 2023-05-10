Chiranjeevi's Gang Leader Completes 32 Years, Know Some Unknown Facts

Chiranjeevi is one of the most popular actors in the South. The veteran actor has received appreciation for films like Indra, Swayamkrushi, Gang Leader, etc. Among these movies, Gang Leader remains one of his most loved films and it played a pivotal role in elevating the actor’s position to stardom. It became one of the highest-grossing films in 1991 with a box office collection of around Rs 10 crore. Gang Leader completed 32 years on May 9 since its release.

In an interview with a portal, Gang Leader’s writers Paruchuri Gopala Krishna and Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao made an interesting revelation. They revealed that they had penned the film keeping some other actor in mind instead of Chiranjeevi. The name of that actor has not been divulged yet.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Chiranjeevi asked the Paruchuri brothers to prepare an interesting script for his brother Nagendra Babu who had not achieved much success at that time. They came up with the script of Gang Leader but eventually, Chiranjeevi went on to play the titular role.

The Paruchuri brothers wrote the storyline of the film which was initially titled Are O Samba. Are O Samba is one of the famous dialogues from the film Sholay as well? But the title was changed to Gang Leader at the insistence of director Vijaya Bapineedu.

The director came up with this title after he saw the same being used by writer G Satya Murthy for a serial. Bapineedu loved the title and he convinced Chiranjeevi to rename the film from Are O Samba to Gang Leader. The story revolved around a young unemployed man Rajaram (Chiranjeevi) who goes to jail for securing funds for his elder brother Raghava’s (R Sarath Kumar) IAS preparations. The film takes a riveting turn when Raghava is killed.

Gang Leader was remade in Tamil, Hindi (Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj) and Kannada (Kutumba) and they were also successful at the box office. It was shown for more than 160 days in the popular Sudarshan 70MM A/C theatre.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here