Comedian-Politician Ali’s Photo Celebrating Eid With Chiranjeevi Goes Viral

YSR Congress party leader and well-known comedian in the Telugu film industry, Ali, marked the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr this year with a visit to the residence of the superstar Chiranjeevi along with his family members. Chiranjeevi conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on Twitter and sent out a special message to Ali and his family members.

Ali, who is now a politician, went to Hyderabad to celebrate Eid with his family members and chose to celebrate the festival with his favourite actor Chiranjeevi. He expressed that this year’s Ramzan festival was very memorable for him.

According to Ali, the Ramzan festival holds great importance to him as it helps him to maintain a disciplined and organised lifestyle. The photos of Ali celebrating the festival with Chiranjeevi have become widely popular, causing much discussion in the media. Despite strong criticism from Chiranjeevi’s younger brother, Pawan Kalyan, against the YSR Congress party, Chiranjeevi decided to welcome Ali and celebrate the festival of Ramzan with him, which sparked curiosity among people.

Chiranjeevi has made it clear that he is not involved in politics, yet he has been meeting with politicians from various parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Telugu Desam Party, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi. He also maintains cordial relations with the YSRC leaders, particularly Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It was unexpected that Chiranjeevi would host Ali on the day of Ramzan, as Ali has announced his intention to contest against Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming assembly elections.

Recently, Chiranjeevi conveyed his best wishes to his nephew Sai Dharam Tej for the success of his latest film Virupaksha. He posted a picture on social media where his wife Surekha Konidela can be seen offering a slice of cake to Sai. The cake had the words “Welcome Tej 2.0" written on it. Chiranjeevi also wrote a heartfelt message for his nephew, sending his good wishes for his future endeavours.

Chiranjeevi tweeted that he has been hearing excellent reviews about Sai Dharam Tej’s film, Virupaksha, and expressed his happiness for his nephew’s successful comeback. He was thrilled that the audience has been enjoying and praising the film and congratulated the entire team behind its creation.

