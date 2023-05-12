Custody Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya's Action-thriller Impresses Fans, Critics

Naga Chaitanya-starrer action-thriller film hit the cinemas on Friday, May 12. The fans are quite excited to see the Laal Singh Chaddha actor in a different avatar. In the film, Naga Chaitanya will be seen essaying the role of a police constable who is assigned to bring the dreaded gangster to court. The antagonist, played by Arvind Swami, also stole the show. Now if you are planning to watch the film in theatres here is the first review on Twitter from the audience.

One of the users wrote, “1st 30 minutes is slow…but later movie becomes terrific…backdrop changes and has been presented well…kudos to direction, bgm, cinematography…aravind swamy is good interval."

Another person added, “Custody it’s engaging thriller with lots of turns and twist and because it’s Venkat Prabhu film he shows Realistic. Naga Chaitanya did outstanding performance and he did fab especially in action scenes. Arvind Swamy is just rugged in his own manner and his look is supercool."

Another microblogging user added, “Interesting plot point with a few well-designed scenes that work but the rest is tiresome. Film is dragged in many places with repetitive actions scenes and narrated in a flat way. BGM is ok but songs are awful."

Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Arvind Swamy, Custody also features R Sarathkumar, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, and Sampath Raj in pivotal roles. The action thriller has been directed by Venkat Prabhu who made his Telugu directorial debut and is backed by Srinivasa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen along with Anji Industries. The music of the film has been given by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Looking at the mixed response by the audience, it is safe to say that Custody may have impressed the audience. But we have to wait and see whether it can go well at the ticket counter or not.