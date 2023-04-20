Trends :Asha NegiSheezan KhanRaftaarGarmi ReviewUrvashi Rautela
Dasara's OST To Be Out On YouTube Soon, Says Music Director Santosh Narayan

Dasara’s OST To Be Out On YouTube Soon, Says Music Director Santosh Narayan

Despite its overwhelming response, the movie didn't do well in the Hindi market grossing just 3.5 crores.

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 11:43 IST

Hyderabad, India

The wait is over! Music Director Santosh Narayan reveals the launch date of Dasara OST.
Dasara, starring Natural Star Nani and Keerthy Suresh, and directed by Srikanth Odela, has been a super hit at the box office. The action drama, which features Dheekshith Shetty in a significant role, has received critical acclaim for its raw and rustic feel. Music director Santhosh Narayanan recently announced on Twitter that he will soon release the Original Soundtrack (OST) of the film. However, he did not specify a release date. The film was produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner and features Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, Purnaa, Jhansi, Samuthirakani, and others in pivotal roles.

The rustic action drama Dasara had a mixed response when it first premiered on March 30, but since then, it has climbed to the top of the charts and is now in its third week. The movie has broken all records and has been received warmly by the audience.

The film has already grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide and crossed the Rs 75 crore mark at the domestic box office. It is Keerthy Suresh’s first pan-India movie. However, the film’s collections saw a huge decline in the third week as it only managed to collect Rs 55 lakh.

Actor Allu Arjun recently watched the movie and praised it as an excellent film. He conveyed his appreciation for the outstanding performances of Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the movie through a tweet. Furthermore, he also commended the impressive direction of Srikanth Odela, who made his debut with this film.

According to recent information, Dasara will soon be available on Netflix, starting from April 27, 2023. This means that people who didn’t get a chance to watch the raw and rustic action drama in theatres can now enjoy it on Netflix from next Thursday.

About the Author

first published: April 20, 2023, 11:40 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 11:43 IST
