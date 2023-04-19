Did You Know Chiranjeevi Acted In A Doordarshan Show Before Entering Films?

Chiranjeevi is one of the top actors in the Telugu film industry, and he has proven his mettle in the acting world. According to fans, his power-packed performances were seen in films like Indra, Gang Leader, and Gharana Mogudu. Followers have seen him in films but some of them will surely not know that he acted in a serial as well. According to reports, he had acted in an episode of the Hindi daily soap Rajani. Directed by Basu Chatterjee, Rajani was highly successful amongst the audience. This serial revolved around a woman named Rajani (Priya Tendulkar), who spoke the truth fearlessly and did not hesitate to call out injustice. After acting in an episode, Chiranjeevi left the serial to search for more opportunities in the film industry.

He, later, made his debut in films, playing the role of Narasimha in the 1978 film Pranam Khareedu. Directed by K Vasu, this film was a success at the box office, and Chiranjeevi’s acting skills were also admired by moviegoers.

Chiranjeevi is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. Produced by AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials, Bhola Shankar will hit the big screen on August 11. It narrates the story of a brother who hunts the criminals responsible for harming his sister.

Actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth will also essay key roles in this film. Tamannaah is playing the leading lady opposite Megastar (Chiranjeevi is known by this name). Keerthy Suresh will play the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister. Mahathi Swara Sagar has rendered the music for this film. Dudley is the cinematographer, while Marthand K Venkatesh edited the film.

According to the reports, a special comedy track is also being directed which will also be the highlight of Bhola Shankar. Reportedly, this track will involve Chiranjeevi, Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, and Satya. The purpose behind this track is to avoid making Bhola Shankar’s storyline excessively melodramatic. The details behind this track are kept under wraps. Chiranjeevi’s followers will be looking forward to Bhola Shankar, especially because of this track.

