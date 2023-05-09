Director Sukumar Reveals What The Original Climax Of Pushpa: The Rise Was

Pushpa: The Rise is one of the most popular films in Indian cinema. The pan-India film created havoc at the box office and was among the highest-grossing Indian films. The film was directed by Sukumar and starred Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahad Faasil in the lead roles. The success of the film has given worldwide recognition to the actors and made them superstars. The makers have also announced the second instalment of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. Now, the director of the film has revealed that the climax of the scene was different from what was shown in the film.

Sukumar revealed that during the climax, when Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, who is played by Fahad Faasil, insults Pushpa, Pushpa reacts and says that respect is not earned by wearing branded clothes. The audience erupted with whistles after the scene. However, the director decided that Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil would go naked in the scene and shoot it without clothes. He explained that only then would the scene have come out in its rawest form.

He added that he felt that the scene would be inappropriate for the Telugu audience, and then the censor board would cut the scene. As a result, he decided to change it, and both actors were seen wearing shorts in the scene.

Staying true to the story and Pushpa’s characteristics, he also shot a scene between Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun, which evoked aversion from the audience. He revealed that some of the users had protested and demanded that that scene be removed from the original print of the film.

Currently, the makers are shooting for Pushpa: The Rule. As per reports, the team is shooting near the Andhra-Orissa border. Recently, different props and other shooting set supplies arrived at Poleru village in Manyamkonda panchayat under the Kalimela block of the district. For shooting, huge wooden logs resembling red sandalwood have arrived at the shooting location.

Pushpa: The Rule will have Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their old roles. It was also reported that Sai Pallavi would be making an important cameo in the film. The makers also revealed a glimpse of Pushpa: The Rule on Allu Arjun’s birthday.

