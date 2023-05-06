First Glimpse Of Pawan Kalyan From Ustaad Bhagat Singh On This Date

Pawan Kalyan fans are eagerly looking forward to his much-anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh directed by Harish Shankar. The film went on floors on April 4 and the power star’s fans have been eager to learn about the film ever since. Now, Mythri Movie Makers has an interesting update. The first glimpse of Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be unveiled on May 11. The production house has tweeted a video of music composer Devi Sri Prasad who gave this update. The video shows some glimpses of the Power Star from the film Gabbar Singh.

Advertisement

One of the fans tweeted a large cutout of Pawan Kalyan. He mentioned that the first glimpse of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is going to see a record-breaking response.

Jananetra, the official media portal of Pawan Kalyan’s political party Jana Sena, also tweeted the information, saying the Power Star is acting in three films simultaneously because of the upcoming elections. The portal asked the audience to support the Power Star.

Earlier, this film was titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh but now the title has been changed to Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Ashutosh Rana, Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, Temper Vamsi, and others will portray other important roles in Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar have produced this film under Mythri Movie Makers. The film is expected to release on January 15, 2024.

Advertisement

Besides Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the Power Star is also occupied with his other upcoming film titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, this film revolves around the story of an outlaw Veera Mallu. He lived during the 17th century Mughal Empire. This film has stirred a buzz on social media for some time after reports surfaced that the Power Star will sing a song for the film.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here