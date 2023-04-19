From Pushpa 2 To Ponniyin Selvan 2, Movies To Release In 2 Parts

The film industry is filled with movies that have been released in several parts. Several films, such as Baahubali, Rakhta Charitra, KGF and others have come out in two parts.

Let’s take a look at some of the upcoming pan-India movies that are releasing in two parts or are sequels to their first instalment.

Salaar

Director Prashanth Neel said in an interview that if the film Salaar had two parts, it would be told at the right pace and in the right way, but it seems that popular Kannada actor Devaraj has sabotaged their ambitious plans to announce the second part in a grand fashion. And Devaraj is said to have hinted at the film’s second part recently in a viral video. In Salaar, he is said to have been roped in for the role of a villain. Salaar is expected to be released on September 28.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

In May 2021, the producers of Pushpa announced that due to the enormous potential of this franchise, their entire Pushpa story would be made into two separate films. According to a statement from the production team, the story and the characters took on their own lives and grew to the point where the film had to be split into two parts. Pushpa 2: The Rule will tentatively release this year itself.

Vikram

Vikram is connected to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2019 smash hit Kaithi. Now we have confirmation that part two of Vikram is still to be released, due to the positive response and glowing reviews. There’s supposed to be more of a connection between Kaithi and this second film, with Kanagaraj even creating a crime cinema universe in which both films are linked.

Ponniyin Selvan: 2

Actress Trisha Krishnan, who plays Chola princess Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s two-part historical drama Ponniyin Selvan, tells what to expect from the concluding film, releasing soon. “The real beginning of the story is in PS 2," she said. Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and others co-star with her in Ponniyin Selvan: 2.

