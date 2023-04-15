Gopichand Starrer Rama Banam's Second Song Dharuveyy Raa Out

The second single from actor Gopichand’s upcoming Telugu movie Rama Banam, Dharuveyy Raa, is finally out. The song is garnering huge traction among the audiences.

The song has been composed by Mickey J Meyer and the cinematography of the film has been handled by Vetri Palanisamy. Krishna Tejasvi and Chaitra Ambadipudi have lent their voice to the song, with lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. In the music video, Gopichand’s family can be seen praying to Lord Narasimha. With his brilliant dance and demeanor, Gopichand can be seen performing this song. It seems like Mickey J Meyer adds another feather to his cap with this outstanding composition.

The song has been shot against the beautiful backdrop of a temple. It features the family participating in a yagnam, while wearing traditional clothing. Actors Gopichand, Jagapathi Babu, Khushboo, and Dimple Hayathi feature in the video. The song has already crossed 1 million views on YouTube.

One user wrote, “Excellent composition and great energy by Krishna Tejaswi". Another user commented, “Looks like Mickey J Meyer has improvised in composing Mass songs after the Gaddalakonda Ganesh movie…! Song is Superb!". A third user wrote, “Super all the best Gopichand Anna and Dimple Hayanthi from Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja Annayya fans". One user also wrote, “Superrrr song".

The film’s team shared the video on their social media handles. “Celebration Song #DharuveyyRa Lyrical Video from #Ramabanam is out now!- #RamabanamOnMay5", read a tweet from People Media Factory.

Directed by Sriwass, Rama Banam also stars Khushbu Sundar, Dimple Hayathi, Tharun Raj Arora, Nasser, Shubalekha Sudhakar, Sachin Khedekar, Kasi Vishwanath, Ali, Vennela Kishore, and Sapthagiri, Satya. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner, the film is all set to hit the big screens on May 5.

Sriwass is best known for films including Lakshyam, Dictator, Saakshyam, and Rama Rama Krishna Krishna. His other notable films include Loukyam and Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda. Now, he is all prepared for the release of Rama Banam.

Gopichand has been a part of prominent films such as Nijam, Oxygen, Varsham, and Jayam. He has also acted in films like Pakka Commercial, Aradugula Bullet, Seetimaarr, Chanakya, Pantham, and Wanted.

