Here's What Actor Manobala Said In Last Interview And Tweet

Renowned Tamil actor-filmmaker Manobala died on Wednesday, May 3. The 69-year-old actor was hospitalised for a couple of weeks due to heart-related problems. The sudden death of the actor has sent a shockwave to fans and celebrities in the entertainment industry. Apart from the films, Manobala was active on his YouTube Channel named Manobala’s Waste Paper where he used to share interviews with actors where they often revealed some behind-the-scenes incidents.

The last video on the channel was shared on Tuesday which shows the late actor in an interview with veteran actress Kovai Sarala.

In the video, Kovai Sarala narrated some of her experiences in the Malayalam film industry. The subscribers have flooded the comments section with grief as they did not expect it to be the last video of Manobala.

Also, his last tweet is going viral now. The actor shared a photo of himself on March 14 when he visited the temple of Kodi Swamigal.

Rajinikanth also tweeted about Manobala’s death. He offered his condolences in Tamil which is loosely translated to: “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manobala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Manobala’s guru director Bharathiraja also extended his condolences and stated that the demise of his student Manobala is an irreplaceable disaster to him and the Tamil industry.

The actor’s mortal remains were kept at his residence in Valasaravakkam, Chennai. Several cinema stars have paid tribute to Manobala. His last rites were held at Valasaravakkam Electric Crematorium, today at 11:30 am. Kovai Sarala, Soundararaja, and several other actors attended the funeral procession. At the funeral filmmaker KV Kathirvelu also broke down. Manobala was working on the forthcoming project of Yogi Babu’s untitled next directed by Karthirvelu.

On the work front, Manobala last acted in the film Ghosty directed by Kalyaan.

