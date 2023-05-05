'Hero Must Ensure The Villain Doesn't Die': Director Venkat Prabhu On Custody's Plot

With only seven days until Naga Chaitanya’s highly anticipated bilingual film Custody hits theatres, the makers are in full swing with its promotions. The action thriller is directed by renowned director Venkat Prabhu, and recently, in an interview, the director was asked about the story of the film.

He revealed that Custody revolves around a hero who must ensure the villain does not die. The hero aims to prevent the villain from dying. He also said that the entire story takes place in just 48 hours. He added that Custody is an action film that is made realistically. The film has avoided a commercial route, and instead, a grounded approach was used to make the scenes as authentic as possible.

Recently, the producer of the film Srinivasaa Chitturi revealed that he wanted to collaborate with Venkat Prabhu for a long time. Venkat directed the Telugu version of Mankatha, which was called Gambler. He said that he tried to work with him, but it was only now that they got the opportunity to work together. He further added that the films made by Venkat had a universal appeal, and that was an important factor in why he wanted to work with him.

The film releases on May 12 and will have Naga Chaitanya in the role of a cop. This is also the actor’s debut in the Tamil film industry. The film also stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead and talented actor Arvind Swamy as the main villain. Vennela Kishore, Sarathkumar, Premgi Amaren, Sampath Raj, and Priyamani will be seen playing key roles in the film. The film is made under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, and the music is given by maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The makers of Custody strongly believe that this film will be different from Naga Chaitanya’s previous work and will appeal to all sections of the audience. The first-look posters of the film have also received a positive response from the audience.

