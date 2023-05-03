How Divya Prakash Dubey Was Selected To Write Dialogues For Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two directed by Mani Ratnam released on April 28 and garnered mixed to favourable reviews. While some loved the film, others criticised it for a slow-paced narrative. Irrespective of the reviews, the cast and crew associated with the film have received accolades for their work. This includes writer Divya Prakash Dubey who has penned the Hindi dialogues for the Ponniyin Selvan franchise. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Divya described how he was employed in a company after completing engineering. He used to write on weekends and gradually attained a massive fan base owing to his books.

In one of the literature fests, Divya met the writer Vijay Krishna Acharya. Vijay also took Divya’s phone number and one day called him to offer to write for a film. Vijay told Divya that he does not have time to write for Mani sir’s film. Thus he can pitch in for the project. Interestingly, Divya was not told that he had to write for Mani Ratnam’s film. Despite not knowing this he immediately accepted the offer and the rest, as well known, is history.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two is performing well at the box office and has minted Rs 200 crore worldwide in just 4 days. This information was tweeted by Trade Expert Taran Adarsh.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two is a sequel to PS 1. The franchise is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Critics have appreciated aspects like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s (Nandini and Mandakini) and Vikram’s (Aditya Karikalan) acting. According to the critics Aishwarya has managed to convey her inner turmoil effortlessly. Critics opined that Vikram has supported Aishwarya brilliantly with his acting. Other actors have also played their roles with perfection. Critics wrote that PS 2 has also excelled on the cinematography (Ravi Varman) and music (AR Rahman) fronts. According to the critics, the film fell short of exploring the characters in full depth. A three-part film series would have worked in a better manner.

Apart from Aishwarya and Vikram, Karthi (Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan), Trisha Krishnan (Princess Kundavai), Aishwarya Lekshmi (Poonguzhali) have acted in this film. The Ponniyin Selvan franchise is produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

