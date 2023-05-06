In Latest Pics, Malavika Mohanan Flaunts Her Abs; Fans Go Gaga Over Her

Malavika Mohanan is one of the most gorgeous and desirable actresses in the Tamil and Malayalam entertainment industries. Malavika often sets the internet on fire with her stunning posts and enchanting personality. The actress is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film, Thangalaan. It was earlier reported that Malavika is learning the ancient Tamil martial art silambattam to perform a major action sequence in Thangalaan. Now, the diva has indulged herself in a strict fitness routine for the next schedule of Thangalaan and shared some stunning pictures, which are currently going viral.

In the pictures, Malavika is seen in her casual avatar. She donned a black sports bra from Adidas, which she teamed with dark grey joggers. In the photos, the actress is seen taking mirror selfies and flaunting her abs. Sharing the pictures, Malavika wrote, “Next schedule of Thangalaan begins in 2 days, so back to amping up fitness levels to the peak".

See the pictures:

The post is garnering a large number of likes from Instagram users. One of them commented, “Wow ma’am. You are rocking." Another one said, “Nice abs." “Perfect figure," wrote the third user.

Malavika is a fitness enthusiast, and her Instagram handle is proof. A few days ago, the actress shared another snap where she was seen doing a plank. The actress wore a pink sports bra, which she paired with black gym tights. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and wore pink and white snikkers. “Plank baby for life. Most low-maintenance exercise to do, no? Anywhere, anytime, for a couple of minutes, and you have worked pretty much all your main muscles. And all you need is a yoga mat or a towel. Who else likes planks as much as I do?"

Seeing the post, fans dropped fire emoticons in the comment box.

Malavika will soon be seen in the Tamil film Thangaalaan. The film is directed by Pa. Ranjith is based on a true event. The movie is set around the lives of miners in Karnataka’s Kolar Gold Fields. While the movie features Vikramm, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Daniel Caltagirone in the main roles,

Apart from this, Malavika also has the upcoming Hindi movie Yudhra in her kitty. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar. With Raghav Juyal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sammy Jonas Heane playing the pivotal roles.

