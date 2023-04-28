Inside ‘Water Baby’ Priya Prakash Varrier’s Maldives Diaries

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier stormed right into our hearts with her deadly wink in a viral clip from the film Oru Adaar Love. Since then, she is famously called the wink-girl by the masses, becoming an overnight sensation. The 23-year-old is an ardent fashion enthusiast too. One glance at her Insta-worthy feed will give you a sneak peek of her stunning photoshoots. She often shells out major style goals from her richly-infused wardrobe collections. But, Priya’s passion seems to lie in travelling. Recently, the actress dropped a couple of pictures from her exotic travel getaway to the Maldives, leaving us gushing once again.

Calling herself a “water baby" Priya penned a short caption to her post that read, “So this is what Heaven on Earth looks like! It’s been such a lovely experience here. The water baby in me would be eternally grateful!" To bring the essence of the bluish hue of beaches, Priya added some random blue-coloured emojis, that included a wave, a heart, and a whale.

The breezy pictures captured the actress sitting on a wooden bench, her back slightly turned toward the camera. Priya looked like a breath of fresh air wearing a lacy, purple bralette, having intricate floral designs, crisscrossed at the back. The tinsel town diva teamed up her alluring bralette with distressed, charcoal-black shorts. A pair of transparent, rubber-slipper lay beside her.

Priya kept it simple in terms of makeup. Her eyeliner-laden eyes, accompanied by a shade of dark brown lipstick, accentuated the actress’s sharp facial features further. A set of small-studded earrings, coupled with jet-black sunglasses, completed Priya’s beach-ready avatar. She struck some appealing poses, flashing a subtle smile while basking in the picturesque scenery of clear blue skies, and crystal clear waters that overlooked the distant horizons.

Social media users appeared to be unable to take their eyes off this beauty as they lavished Priya with compliments, adding uncountable red heart emojis.

On the film front, Priya is currently juggling two Hindi projects at the same time. She will next be seen in director Prasanth Mambully’s Sridevi Bungalow alongside Kundan Bhardwaj. Apart from that, Priya is also a part of filmmakers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s comedy-drama, Yaariyan 2.

