Jabardasth Actor Chalaki Chanti Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted To ICU

Telugu actor Chalaki Chanti, who made a name for himself appearing on the show Jabardasth on ETV, has suffered a heart attack. The actor was, on Saturday, hospitalised in Hyderabad and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness. Neither the hospital nor Chalaki’s family members have, of yet, released any statement regarding his condition now. It is said that he is stable and is being responsive to treatment. More details are yet to be known.

Although there is no official confirmation, it is believed that he had a block in one of his arteries and that surgeons have implanted a stent in his heart.

Chalki Chanti’s real name is Vinay Mohan. Vinay started his career doing mimicry and today he is known widely for his comedy and mimicry skills. He was also a participant in the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Chanti first worked for Tata Indicom before beginning to do mime at tank bund tourist boat trips. His show Chanti Banti earned him the moniker Chanti after he joined Radio Mirchi as an RJ. Chanti made his film debut in Tollywood with the release of Jallu, but unfortunately, the film did poorly at the box office. He has now appeared in more than 50 films, and Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu helped him gain fame.

His claim to fame is the ETV show Jabardasth as well as his appearance in Bigg Boss Telugu 6, which he left midway. His fans have been posting heartwarming messages for him ever since news of his hospitalization went viral. Here’s hoping that the actor recovers soon.

