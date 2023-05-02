Janhvi Kapoor To Feature In A Telugu Film With Akhil Akkineni: Report

Janhvi Kapoor has proved her acting mettle with films like Roohi, Mili and Goodluck Jerry. And now, she is set to make her Telugu film debut with Koratala Siva’s film, tentatively titled NTR 30. She will be featuring alongside Jr NTR as the female lead. Saif Ali Khan will feature in the role of the antagonist. Now, Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly signed her second Telugu film in the industry in which she will share the screen space with Akhil Akkineni. The project has been touted to be a fantasy drama and will be helmed by debutant director Anil Kumar.

Anil Kumar has earlier worked on the writing and direction teams of the Prabhas-starrer Saaho. The untitled film has been backed by production house UV Creations which is the home banner of Prabhas. It is also said that the poster and the title of the film were going to be released once Akhil’s recently released film Agent was a hit but unfortunately, it turned out to be a debacle at the box office. Reportedly, the announcement has been put on hold.

Speaking of Agent, the Surender Reddy directorial failed to impress the audience right from its opening day. Though it earned decent numbers on Day 1, it saw a steep drop due to negative word of mouth. The spy thriller has only earned Rs 9.6 crore in four days and was made on a budget of Rs 80 crore.

The film features Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty in the parallel lead. Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, Vikramjeet Virk, Denzil Smith, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are in prominent roles in the film.

According to the latest reports, Vamshi Paidipally is in line to direct a film with Akhil.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor recently wrapped up her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi along with Rajkummar Rao. This will be the second time she will be collaborating with Rajkummar after the audience loved their chemistry in Roohi. She also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan and Parth Siddhpura. The film will also feature Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra and Rajesh Sharma in key roles.

