Jr NTR And Trivikram Srinivas To Work Together For Ad Film Next: Report

Jr NTR has resumed work after garnering appreciation and making a special place in the hearts of many across the globe for his acting mettle in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He is currently busy shooting for his upcoming pan-India film with Koratala Siva. The film is tentatively titled NTR 30. Amid his busy schedule, now media reports suggest that he is going to join hands with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas but this time not for a film but for an advertisement.

According to local media reports, a top brand has brought both Jr NTR and Trivikram on board to work on their upcoming promotional ad film. The details about the brand are expected to be out soon. The ad shoot will be a brief one and it will happen in a specially set which has been erected in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the NTR 30 is being shot at a brisk pace in Ramoji Film City. Recently two dialogues from the film have been leaked. One of the dialogues states, “Nature sends its captain when the time calls for war… Prepare for the brave attack of nature’s fangs."

Even Saif Ali Khan who is playing the antagonist in the film has joined the shooting schedule. This schedule will reportedly include both action sequences and dialogue scenes between the two actors. The film also has Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The team is aiming for its release on April 5, 2024.

In 2018, Trivikram collaborated with Jr NTR for his next film titled Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The film was a critical and commercial success and grossed Rs 165 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing films at the box office.

Trivikram is currently busy with his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu which is tentatively titled SSMB28. In SSMB28, Mahesh Babu will be seen with Pooja Hedge and Samyuktha Menon. This film marks the third collaboration between Mahesh and Trivikram. Mahesh and Trivikram Srinivas, earlier joined hands for Athadu and Khaleja. The film is produced under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. SSMB28 is touted as an action drama

