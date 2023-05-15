Kajal Aggarwal's Black Dress Deserves A Place In Your Summer Closet

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has been doing exceptionally well in her career and she is currently working on five films which include Karungapiyam, Paris Paris and Queen remake, etc. Recently, she posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle which went viral.

Kajal was seen at an event called ‘Kajal by Kajal’, wearing a beautiful black slit dress. She paired it up with minimal accessories including a long earring matching her dress and a sleek middle partition hairstyle. The actress looked immensely gorgeous in her entire look and she posted this picture with the caption, “The power of dreams lies in their ability to become reality. This was evident at the Kajal by Kajal event. Over 180 days of meticulous curation, rigorous testing & intricate formulation resulted in what I believe is the perfect fusion of makeup and Ayurveda. A Kajal that’s highly functional, lasts long & is gentle even on sensitive eyes (like mine)! This also reinforces my belief that to effect change, we must shift our perception. #NazariyaBadlo #KajalByKajal #KajalBadlo #GetBackWithTAC #SwitchToAyurveda go try these now with the link in my bio."

In these pictures, she can be seen promoting a product. This was at an event of TAC, where the company was launching its beauty product. Further, Kajal also posted a series of pictures flaunting the product while wearing it.

In the same event, Kajal was also seen with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. She can be seen posing with her husband and the next picture shows the duo’s lovely lip-locking. The actress posted this picture with the caption, “With my main man, without whom this product/ launch/ excitement wouldn’t be possible for me. Kitchlu the method to my madness ‘Kajal by Kajal’ is your lovely brainchild that we now proudly share with all. Thank you for having faith in this vision and finally bringing this long garnered dream to fruition.

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the film Ghosty directed by S Kalyaan. The film was released on March 17, 2023, in theatres and received immense love from the audience. It was released on the OTT platform Zee5 on April 14.