Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘Sunshine Boy’ Turns One Year Old; Actress Shares Adorable Post

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is a well-known name in the South, as well as Hindi, film industry. She often shares glimpses from her personal life with her fans. Yesterday, Kajal’s son Neil turned one year old. On this special occasion, she shared an adorable photo of her “sunshine boy". In the photo, baby Neil can be seen dressed in a yellow shirt and sitting in what seems like a wooden box. A big air balloon, designed as the number ‘1’, can be seen tied to the box he is sitting on. The little one can be seen donning a cute smile as he poses for the lens. Kajal captioned the photo: “And just like that our sunshine boy is (the big) 1 !!!!". Kajal is married to her childhood friend, businessman Gautam Kitchlu.

Social media users couldn’t help but gush over the little one’s photo. Fans wished him happiness on his birthday and showered him with praise. Kajal’s colleagues from the film industry too joined the bandwagon. “Omg what a cutieeeeeee," wrote actress Rakul Preet Singh. “Awwwww happy birthday to this cute little munchkin," commented actress Raashii Khanna. “Happy birthday Neil. god bless," shared actress Hansika Motwane. “No! What! He was born yesterday! A full year already? Happppppppppppy birthday Neil. Lots of hugs and kisses," gushed actress Lakshmi Manchu.

Kajal Aggarwal made her debut in the Telugu industry with the movie Lakshmi Kalyanam, directed by Teja. She became more popular with Chandamama, directed by Krishnavamshi.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently working on five films. Kajal is doing Tamil movies titled Karungaapiyam and Paris Paris. She is doing a Hindi movie called Uma. The shooting of this movie is currently going on. Kajal also has the film Indian 2 in her pipeline. The movie will also feature veteran actor Kamal Haasan. Kajal is reportedly a part of the untitled Telugu film NBK 108. There is a huge demand for Kajal to act in this movie. Rumours state that the producers are ready to give her the amount she asked for. It is reported that Kajal is being paid a remuneration of Rs 4 crore to act in this film.

