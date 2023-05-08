Keerthy Suresh Shares Unseen Pics From Saani Kaayidham Sets On Film's 1st Anniversary

Tamil and Telugu actress Keerthy Suresh, who made her lead role debut in 2013 with the Malayalam film Geethaanjali, has won a million hearts with her amazing acting skills. She has worked in several hits, including Idhu Enna Maayam, Paambhu Sattai, Annaatthe, Saani Kaayidham, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Dasara, to name a few. Her superhit film Saani Kaayidham, which was released on May 6, 2022, recently completed one year. On the occasion of the movie’s anniversary, the actress shared a couple of pictures from the film set which are currently going viral.

In the first picture, Keerthy is seen in a blue saree, which she paired with a red blouse and is riding a bicycle. In the next one, she shared a picture of her dirty nails and her injured face. In the third one, she is seen in her casual avatar, donning an oversized denim shirt which she paired with grey ankle-length jeans and white sneakers. She completed her look with a pair of black shades and is seen posing beside a van. In the next one, she shared a picture with one of her crew members. She also shared a video where she is seen getting ready with injured makeup. Take a look at the post:

Sharing the pictures and video, the actress also wrote a note explaining the hardships she faced during this movie. Keerthy wrote, “Me, my dirty nails, chappals, a stick earring (kuchi), matador van, Sudalai and Sangaiyya. A little bit of revenge and a few emotions make it a wholesome Arun Matheswaran’s film! Remembering Ponni and the team on this special day."

Saani Kaayidham is a Tamil action crime film helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The movie also stars director Selvaraghavan in the lead role. Siddharth Ravipati backed the movie and Sam CS and Yamini Yagnamurthy were in charge of the film’s cinematography and musical score respectively. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 6 and received positive feedback from critics.

Keerthy will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu action film Bhola Shankar. The movie is directed by Meher Ramesh and also stars Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah in the titular roles and is expected to be released in theatres on August 11.

