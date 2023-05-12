Krithi Shetty Shares Stunning Saree Snap As Custody Hits Theatres

Krithi Shetty is geared up for the release of her latest film, Custody. The 19-year-old is starring in the action thriller alongside Naga Chaitanya. It is worth noting that Naga Chaitanya’s last few movies have not done well at the box office. But it seems that Krithi took the bold decision to work in Custody. She also worked with the actor in 2022’s Bangarraju.

Trade analysts are expecting the film to do well at the box office. The fact that Krithi will be making her debut in Tamil cinema has increased the hype around Custody. Tamil fans are eager to see the on-screen chemistry between Krithi and Naga Chaitanya. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Custody hit the screens on May 12.

Custody has been bankrolled by Srinivasa Silver Screen and its music has been scored by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Furthermore, there is tremendous buzz around the high-octane action scenes of the film as Mahesh Mathew of Agni Siragugal fame has taken care of the stunts.

Krithi Shetty has emerged as one of the most beloved actors in the South film industry. The gorgeous actress has cemented her place in the industry with her terrific work in films like Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju and Uppena. She mesmerized her fans in the song Ishq Shifaya in the movie Uppena.

Last year, fans loved her work in Ram Pothineni’s The Warrior, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali and Macherla Niyojakavargam.

Krithi’s popularity can also be attributed to her gorgeous looks.

Apart from being a terrific actor, Krithi is also an avid social media user and often posts lovely pictures on Instagram. On the eve of the release of Custody, Krithi shared this stunning picture of herself on Instagram.

It remains to be seen how Custody fares at the box office. Early reports suggest that the film has been well received by the audience.