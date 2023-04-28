Mahesh Babu And Family Jet-off For Another Vacation; Check Picture

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his family were clicked at the Hyderabad airport before they jetted off to another vacation. The family was photographed on Friday as they boarded a flight. At the airport, Mahesh Babu was joined by his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, as well as their children, Gautam and Sitara. He waved and smiled at the photographers. The actor was dressed casually.

Mahesh Babu looked handsome as ever as he was seen in grey pants with a navy-blue sweatshirt. He completed the look with comfy sneakers, a hat, and a backpack. Last month, the superstar vacationed with his family in Switzerland and shared perfect pictures on social media platforms.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the Telugu action film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film was directed by Parasuram and starred Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, and Samuthirakani in lead roles. The film received a mixed response from the critics, but Mahesh Babu was praised for his performance. The film did well at the box office and went on to become the second-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2022.

Recently, there were rumours that Mahesh Babu’s next film, SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas, is getting shelved as there are problems on set. The news was that Mahesh Babu wasn’t happy with Trivikram regarding the film. It is also said that the shooting of this film has also been postponed.

Another rumour that ignited fire was that Mahesh Babu said that Pooja Hegde was not interested in doing the film, and it was Trivikram who convinced her to be a part of it. There have been several differences between the makers and the actors regarding the script of the film as well.

However, the producer of the film, Naga Vamsi, dismissed all rumours and clarified not to believe any such things as the shoot is underway. He also confirmed that the first look of the film will be released on May 31, on the occasion of Krishna’s birthday.

After this, Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli for an action film. The two have been working on the script. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the matter.

