Mahesh Babu To Srihari, Actors Launched By Legendary Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao

One of Telugu cinema’s biggest filmmakers Dasari Narayana Rao’s birth anniversary on May 4 is celebrated as Director’s Day in the industry. Dasari, who is regarded as one of the cornerstones of the Telugu cinema business, also helped to resolve numerous conflicts between the industry’s artists and employees. As a result, the Telugu Film Association decided to designate his birthday as a special day in 2018 to recognise such a legendary director.

He has also earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records as the director of the most number of films. In 1974, Dasari Narayana Rao made his Tollywood debut with the film Thata Manavadu, which also brought him the prestigious Nandi Award. He made more than 150 films overall. He also gifted many talented artists to the industry by launching many actors in his films. Here, let us take a look at some actors that Dasari launched.

Mahesh Babu

One of Telugu cinema’s leading stars of today, Mahesh Babu faced the camera way before he was a lead actor. He got his first break as a child actor in the film Needa made by Dasari in 1979

Mohan Babu and Annapoorna

With the release of the film Swargam Narakam, Dasari Narayana Rao introduced both Mohan Babu and Annapurna. The movie was later remade in Hindi by Dasari himself as Swarg Narak.

R Narayana Murthy

R Narayana Murthy had worked as a junior artiste in the film Neramu Siksha but on receiving advice from Dasari, completed his BA after which Dasari relaunched him as a second lead in Needa.

Srihari

The late actor Srihari, who has also worked as a stunt double in Telugu cinema, was introduced to the audience by Dasari who cast him in his debut film Brahma Nayudu starring Krishnam Raju in the lead.

Sumanjali

Actress Sumanjali received her break in the 1996 film Kalyana Prapthirasthu directed by Dasari

Dasari Arun Kumar

Dasari Narayana Rao’s second son Arun Kumar was introduced to the silver screen with the movie Greeku Veerudu

