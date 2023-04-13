Mahesh Babu, Wife Namrata Shirodkar And Kids Gautam And Sitara Flash Million Dollar Smiles In This Wholesome Selfie

After RRR, SS Rajamouli is all set to team up with Mahesh Babu for his next big-budget film, said to be inspired by Ramayana. The movie which is currently in the scripting stage is expected to go on floors at the end of this year. Before he begins shooting for the project, Mahesh Babu decided to jet off for a vacation with Namrata Shirodkar and their kids, Gautam and Sitara. Destination: Paris. On Wednesday, Namrata Shirodkar shared glimpses of their chilly vacation on social media. The online update also included a picture-perfect family selfie. While Shirodkar clicks the photo, the others lean to pose together, it appears that the moment was recorded during one of their outings in the city of love.

Mahesh Babu keeps it casual yet sporty with the addition of an Adidas cap, on the other hand, Shirodkar opts for an all-black attire. “So much love,” she captioned the photo. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

The selfie came just hours after Shirodkar gave fans a visual tour of the Eiffel Tower in a happy photo dump. Namrata’s sister Shilpa Shirodkar and her husband Apresh Ranjit have also accompanied the filmy family. In the photos, the actress was seen sharing a contagious smile alongside her relatives. The vacation catalogue also included a few candid stills of her kids Sitara and Gautam. However, unlike the latest family selfie, Mahesh Babu did not make an appearance in the photo dump. “Back in Paris, where every corner tells a story,” Namrata captioned her vacation post. Check out the photo dump below:

Before Paris, the family was in Switzerland where they took part in various sightseeing sessions surrounded by close friends. In a recap video, Namrata Shirodkar captures the funny antics of Sitara in Titlis that won multiple hearts online. The mother-daughter enjoyed a plethora of outdoor sports activities amidst snow-clad mountains.

Advertisement

After Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu collaborated with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for his upcoming film which is temporarily titled SSMB28. The movie will hit the big screens next year. Apart from this, the latest reports suggest that Mahesh Babu's character in SS Rajamouli’s next will be inspired by Lord Hanuman. It will mark Mahesh Babu’s entry into the world of Pan India Cinema. The movie, which is yet untitled, is eyeing a theatrical release in late 2025.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here