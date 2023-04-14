Mallidi Vasishta To VV Vinayak, Chiranjeevi To Collaborate With These Filmmakers?

South superstar Chiranjeevi has been entertaining the audience for decades now. His last film was Waltair Veerayya, which was released this January. After his back-to-back flops last year with Acharya and Godfather, this action comedy dominated the box office and became a blockbuster. Now, he has come back to work with full enthusiasm. Let’s take a look at the directors with whom he will be reportedly working in his upcoming projects.

Chiranjeevi’s next film is Bhola Shankar, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. The film also has Keerthy Suresh, who will be portraying his younger sister. It is expected to hit theatres on August 11, 2023.

Chiranjeevi has recently revealed that he will be collaborating with Bimbisara’s famed director Mallidi Vasishta. The film is expected to release sometime next year.

Recent reports have also suggested that Chiranjeevi will be once again collaborating with director VV Vinayak on a film. They have also acquired the remake rights to the Malayalam film Bheeshma Parvam and are expecting to remake it.

It has also been reported that Chiranjeevi will be doing a film under the direction of Krishna Vamsi. Earlier, Krishna Vamsi and Chiranjeevi discussed a script on politics. The film couldn’t materialise as Chiranjeevi was busy with his political commitments. Now, Krishna Vamsi has once again shared the story with him, and Chiranjeevi has given it a nod. No official announcements have been made on it yet.

It is also rumoured that Chiranjeevi has shown interest in collaborating with the choreographer-director Prabhu Deva. Prabhu Deva recently revealed that he has no intentions of directing a film now. Recently, he directed a song starring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in the film Godfather.

The news of Chiranjeevi collaborating with these directors has been making his fans eager to know more about these projects. It will be interesting to see how many of these talks will take the form of a film.

