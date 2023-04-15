Mrunal Thakur’s Orange Dress Is The Perfect Summer Outfit Inspiration, Have A Look

If you are looking for vibrant summer outfit ideas, your search ends here because you are at the right place. We are always in awe of actress Mrunal Thakur’s ability to ace both chic western clothing and gorgeous ethnic outfits. She has always taken her own path and impressed fans with her fashion choices. She is a sight to behold in celebratory ensembles laced with classics and everyday basics. This time she made our weekend extra special as she treated us with some of her stills in an orange outfit that made us all go gaga over her all over again.

Mrunal Thakur looked like a ray of sunshine as she donned an orange midi dress from the apparel line Kate Spade. The look was casually chic, thanks to the sleeveless skater dress’ lovely fall, plunging neckline, and side pockets. The outfit’s monochrome hue was wonderfully complemented with floral earrings and skimpy heels.

Recently, Mrunal was also spotted in a red and black flowery dress from designers Gauri and Nainika, we were transported to a bygone era. The off-shoulder garment had a tight waist and a lovely flared bottom, giving it the ideal throwback style. Large floral designs in red and green hues were present throughout the ensemble, which was primarily black. Mrunal accessorised the look with a studded choker necklace, pointy black heels, and glam makeup.

Earlier, Mrunal’s pleated sleeveless dress from the racks of Kate Spade grabbed eyeballs. Her skater midi dress had bright circular prints on a black background. Mrunal completed the ensemble with a stylish pair of Lilac Charles & Keith heels. She maintained a low-key appearance by wearing her hair loose in beachy waves.

Mrunal was last seen in Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Her subsequent appearance will be in Gumrah, starring actor Aditya Roy Kapoor. She is also working in Pooja Meri Jaan, which also features Huma Qureshi. Alongside Nani, Mrunal will also appear in the Telugu film Nani 30.

