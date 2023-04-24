Naga Chaitanya’s New Track Timeless Love From Custody Receives Mixed Response

Naga Chaitanya is looking forward to the release of his first Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Custody on May 12. The teaser of Custody and its first song Head Up High has already gained a brilliant response from the audience. Now, Naga Chaitanya has unveiled a lyrical video of another number from this film titled Timeless Love. He wrote in the caption, “Here’s the second single Timeless Love from #Custody. Thank you @ilaiyaraaja sir @thisisysr @ramjowrites @madhankarky for another beautiful melody! Tel: https://youtu.be/ZTUoDmiUzRo Tam: https://youtu.be/16frQEcxeeY".

This song was shared on Youtube by production house Junglee Music. Yuvan Shankar Raja and Kapil Kapilan have rendered their vocals to this number. Ilaiyaraaja has rendered music to the lyrics penned by Saraswathi Putra Ramajogayya Sastry. This song shows the on-screen chemistry of the couple A Shiva (Naga Chaitanya) and Revathi (Krithi Shetty). A fan tweeted that Timeless Love has been presented by Ilaiyaraaja according to his music style of the 80s and 90s.

The song has earned some criticism as well. A user commented that audiences are going to walk out of theatres if they are presented with songs like these. The current generation is not going to like these types of songs, stated another user. The user also advised Naga Chaitanya to not use this look again till retirement.

Despite the criticism, Naga Chaitanya’s followers have showered love on the number. Apart from the visuals, followers loved the on-screen chemistry, lyrics, and music as well. The video has also featured some behind-the-scenes moments between Naga Chaitanya and Krithi. Released on April 22, Timeless Love has garnered more than 1, 00, 00, 000 views and counting.

Naga Chaitanya essayed the role of an honest police officer in the film, while Arvind Swami plays the antagonist character. The plot has been kept under wraps. Venkat Prabhu has directed this movie and he has penned the storyline of this film with Abburi Ravi.

Naga Chaitanya will also play a pivotal role in the supernatural horror thriller Dhootha. It will be the first Telugu original of Amazon Prime, but the project is on hold for now.

