Nagarjuna And Amala visit Tirumala Temple To Seek Blessings For Their Sons’ Next Films

Tollywood megastar Akkineni Nagarjuna and his wife, Amala, visited the Tirumala temple on April 25 ahead of the release of their sons’ films. Their elder son, Naga Chaitanya, is coming with a film named Custody, while their younger son, Akhil Akkineni, is awaiting the release of his next action film, Agent. It was also reported that Nagarjuna and Amala offered special prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy and received prasadam and sacred silk cloth from the temple priests at Ranganayaka Mandapam.

After the darshan, Nagarjuna spoke to the media. He said that they visited Tirumala after a year to seek the blessings of the Lord before the release of their sons’ films. Nagarjuna also added that they would be celebrating the centenary of his father, Akkineni Nageswar Rao. The video of the couple visiting the Tirumala temple has been going viral on social media.

Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Custody. It is an upcoming action thriller and is directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The film stars Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The music of the film is given by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilaiyaraaja, and it is shot by SR Kathir. The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu and is set to hit theatres on May 12, 2023.

Nagarjuna’s younger son, Akhil Akkineni, is also coming up with an action thriller named, Agent. The film is a Telugu-language spy action thriller. It is directed by Surender Reddy, and the story is written by Vakkantham Vamsi. The film stars Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk. The music is by Hiphop Tamizha and the cinematography is done by Rasool Ellore. The film will release on April 28, 2023.

Nagarjuna was last seen in the action thriller The Ghost. The film was directed by Praveen Sattaru and had Sonal Chauhan as the female protagonist. There has been news that Nagarjuna and director Mohan Raja will be working together for the 100th film of the actor’s career. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose, which is directed by Joshiy, and Nagarjuna will essay the role played by Joju George.

