Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Veera Simha Reddy's TV Premiere Confirmed, Check Details

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy was released on January 12 and it garnered mixed reviews. Now, Veera Simha Reddy is all set for its television premiere. The action drama will be aired on Star Suvarna channel at 6 pm on April 30.

Earlier the film was released on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on February 23. It streams in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Veera Simha Reddy revolves around the story of Bala Simha Reddy, who returns to India after his father Veera Simha Reddy, is assassinated over political rivalry in his village. The film narrates how Bala takes revenge for his father’s death.

Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in this film. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay have portrayed the antagonists. It also features Lal, Malayalam actress Honey Rose, Chandrika Ravi, Murali Sharma and Naveen Chandra in key roles.

Gopichand Malineni helmed the film and S Thaman scored the background music of the movie.

Apart from this film, Balayya also recently dominated the headlines due to season 2 of his popular show Unstoppable with NBK. The finale episode featured Pawan Kalyan as a guest which showed viewers the journey of the actor’s life.

In addition to the show, Nandamuri Balakrishna is now busy with his upcoming film NBK 108. The movie has generated tremendous excitement amongst the actor’s fans. Anil Ravipudi, the director of the film, has announced that NBK 108 will release on Vijayadashami this year. Anil tweeted an intriguing poster of this film on March 31.

According to reports, the first schedule of NBK 108 has already been wrapped up and the second schedule will go on floors soon. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela. Kajal is the female lead while Sreeleela will play the role of Balayya’s daughter in the film. Touted to be a mass entertainer, NBK 108 is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens Banner.

