Nani's Dasara Now Streaming On This OTT Platform

South cinema got off to a strong start in the summer of 2023 with natural star Nani’s Dasara becoming the actor’s highest-grossing film. It is also the first Nani film to gross $2 million in the United States. Dasara, directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, starred Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

The film is now available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam with English subtitles. After four weeks in theatres, the film made its OTT premiere. Deekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Shine Tom Chacko, Poorna and Sai Kumar feature in the film in key roles. Dasara was produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas. The soundtracks were written by Santhosh Narayanan. Those who were unable to see the gritty rural drama in theatres can now watch it on Netflix. There are rumours that the scenes which were removed from its theatrical release will also be included in the OTT version.

The action drama did not fare well in the Hindi market, failing to pique viewers’ interest. It also failed to achieve profitability in certain areas of Andhra Pradesh. The film grossed Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide and approximately Rs 77 crore in India. It is expected to end its theatrical run in the coming days.

Despite these setbacks, the film has been a huge success at the box office, and fans were eagerly awaiting its OTT release. The screenplay for the film was written collaboratively by Srikanth Odela, Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi and Vamsi Krishna.

Nani is currently working on his new project, a family drama directed by a debutant filmmaker and starring Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

