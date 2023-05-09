'No Truth': Rana Daggubati’s Wife Miheeka Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours

Rana Daggubati is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor has also been a part of Hindi films like Dum Maaro Dum, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, The Ghazi Attack, Housefull 4, Haathi Mere Saathi, etc. He played the role of the villain in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and received a lot of admiration from the fans. The film went on to become one of the most successful pan-Indian films.

The Baahubali star tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj during the lockdown on August 8, 2020. The wedding was attended by Rana’s very close friends and actors like Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Since then, the couple has maintained a low-key profile on social media. Rana Daggubati has recently joined social media and just uses it to promote his films. It is only through Miheeka’s posts that their fans get a glimpse into their personal lives.

Recently, there have been speculations regarding Miheeka’s pregnancy. Many fans speculated that the couple had been expecting their first child. Now, Miheeka has responded to the rumours. She clarifies that the rumours were not true. She stated, “There is no truth in the news that I am pregnant; I am very happily married. If you have gained weight lately, you are looking a bit chubby. If I am pregnant, I will share it with everyone." Miheeka was also asked if she would take a route towards acting. She said that she has no plans and wants to stay away from the film industry.

Earlier, Rana had also clarified the rumours when singer Kanika Kapoor congratulated him. He laughed at the rumours and stated that his wife is not pregnant.

Rana Daggubati was last seen in Netflix’s show Rana Naidu. The series was directed by Suparn Verma and Karan Anshuman and is based on the American show Ray Donovan. The series stars Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Suvreen Chawla, and Priya Banerjee in prominent roles.

