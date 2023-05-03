Not Akhil Akkineni But This Famous Actor Was The First Choice For Agent

Akhil Akkineni’s latest Telugu film Agent was released on April 28 and turned out to be a commercial failure at the box office. The film was criticised for its amateurish visual effects, acting and other aspects as well. The audience opined that there was nothing novel in the film which could make it an entertaining watch. Now, an interesting piece of information regarding Agent has surfaced on social media.

Moviegoers will be surprised to know that not Akhil Akkineni but Ram Charan was slated to play the titular role in the film. In an interview with a portal, director Surender Reddy revealed the same. Reddy said that Ram backed out from this film as he was busy with RRR, Acharya and Game Changer.

Ram didn’t play the lead but supported Akhil and even promoted Agent. A 1-minute promo video of Akhil and Ram was tweeted by AK Entertainments. The video titled Dhruva X Agent shows the audience that Dhruva assigns a task to Agent which is to start the ticket launch for Agent. Agent Akhil addresses Ram (Dhruva) as his senior. The promotional video was titled Dhruva X Agent about Ram’s film Dhruva directed by Surender. Dhruva was a box office blockbuster and turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Ram’s career. The promotional video was also well received by the actor’s fans and they also loved that Akhil when addressed him as senior.

Despite the promotions by Ram and other stars, Agent failed to live up to the audience’s expectations. However, Akhil’s mother Amala Akkineni shared a post on Instagram calling out those who criticised her son. She has shared a quote by actor and assistant director Tim Hansen. The quote read, “Creativity is especially expressed in the ability to make connections, to make associations, to turn things around and express them in a new way." Alongside the quote, the veteran actress wrote that she has watched Agent and enjoyed it. The actress acknowledged that the film has its flaws but requested the audience to watch it with an open mind.

