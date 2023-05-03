OK Bangaram To Agent, Films Rejected By RRR Star Ram Charan

Konidela Ram Charan Teja, better known as Ram Charan, is one of India’s highest-paid actors. Ram Charan has amassed a massive fan base and is loved by millions across the world. The actor is fresh from the success of his most recent film, RRR, which grossed over 100 crore nett in Hindi and 600 crore internationally. Ram Charan made his acting debut in 2007 with the hit Chirutha, directed by Puri Jagannadh.

With his fantastic acting skills and great performances, the RRR actor continues to win the hearts of millions. Ram Charan, on the other hand, has been a part of many box-office hits during his 17-year acting career. However, Ram Charan has turned down several films over the years.

Advertisement

Surya Son of Krishnan: The very first film that Ram Charan rejected was Surya Son of Krishnan. The actor got an offer from director Gautham Menon but he denied it as he was already committed to the film Magadheera. After that, Gautham Menon approached actor Suriya and scored a hit.

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu: Director Gautham Menon reached out to Ram Charan again with the story of Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu. But Ram Charan, by then, had already acted in a similar film called Orange, which received mixed reviews. Hence, he rejected the film. Gautham Menon did the film with Nani.

OK Bangaram: Every actor wants to do a film with film director Mani Ratnam. But even though he liked the story of OK Bangaram, Ram Charan could not do it because he was busy with other films. As he refused, Dulquer Salam came into this project and made a hit film.

Krishnarjuna Yudham: After two hits — Venkatadri Express and Express Raja — director Merlapaka Gandhi narrated the story of Krishnarjuna Yuddam to Ram Charan. But already playing a double role in Nayak, he immediately denied that it was a double role once again. Moreover, Ram Charan did not like the content either.

Advertisement

Agent: The most recent film, for those of you who don’t know, Ram Charan was first offered the film Agent. Although Charan wanted to do this spy thriller, he said no to this film as he was already busy with RRR and Acharya.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here