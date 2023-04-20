Pawan Kalyan And Ram Charan To Play Dual Roles In Their Upcoming Films?

Fans of actors Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan have some good reasons to cheer up. A few reports suggest that both of them will be playing dual roles of father and son in their respective upcoming movies. While Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s father, has played similar roles before, this will be a first for his uncle Pawan Kalyan. In the movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is an official remake of the Tamil film Theri, Pawan will reportedly be portraying a double role. The film is helmed by director Harish Shankar. According to reports, Ram Charan will be featuring in a double role for S Shankar’s upcoming project Game Changer.

However, more details have not been revealed about Ram Charan’s character in the movie Game Changer. According to reports, one character is that of K Ram Nandan, an IAS Officer, while the other character has not been confirmed yet. This film will be the second project in which Kiara Advani will be working with Ram Charan, and it is the first Telugu film directed by S Shankar. Based on the pictures that have surfaced, Ram Charan appears to be wearing an emerald green shirt and cream-coloured pants, with a clean-shaven appearance. Fans took to social media to express their admiration for his new look, showering heart emojis as a way to show their love and appreciation.

In the past, many popular actors such as Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Prabhas have depicted double roles of father-son. Actors such as Balayya, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh have also portrayed such characters.

While some movies featuring double roles have been successful, others have not fared well at the box office.

As for Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan, there is anticipation regarding the authenticity of reports of them playing dual roles. Hopefully, more information will be shared soon.

