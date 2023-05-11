Pawan Kalyan-starrer Gabbar Singh Completes 11 Years, Check Its Total Box Office Collection

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan needs no introduction. He is the youngest brother of popular actor Chiranjeevi and predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. The actor made his acting debut in 1996 with the Telugu film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. But he garnered a huge fan base after appearing in the 2012 action comedy film Gabbar Singh. The film on Thursday completed 11 years of its release. So today, let’s take a look at the total box office collection of Pawan Kalyan starrer Gabbar Singh.

Gabbar Singh, directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Bandla Ganesh, was the official remake of the 2010 Hindi film Dabangg. The movie featured Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan as the main leads. The music for the movie was composed by Devi Sri Prasad and created a sensation among the fans. According to reports, Gabbar Singh ran for more than 50 days in 306 theatres and received immense appreciation from the viewers. The film was made on a budget of Rs 30 crore and collected Rs 150 crore worldwide with a lifetime distributor share of Rs 60.55 crore. Apart from this, it also did a Rs 35 crore pre-release business.

Advertisement

In a recent media interaction, director Shankar said, “It’s been 11 years since Gabbar Singh came out. It seems that time flies so fast. Gabbar Singh was released on May 11, 2012. The dialogues and content are still remembered by people, and it is only possible for Pawan."

Gabbar Singh revolved around a police officer who embarked on a mission to take down a corrupt politician. The movie also became one of the highest-grossing South Indian films of 2012. Kalyan bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in Telugu at the 59th Filmfare Awards South. Later, a sequel, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, was also made, which also featured Pawan Kalyan, alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Sharad Kelkar and was released in 2016.

According to reports, Pawan Kalyan is again collaborating with director Shankar for his upcoming movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The script for the film has been written by Mithun Chaitanya and the film also features Pooja Hegde, Pankaj Tripath and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release next year.